EU’s Borrell: Turkish actions are ‘obstacle’ to building trust

Brussels, 4 March 2020 (dpa/MIA) – The European Union can work with Turkey to address the conflict in Syria, the bloc’s foreign policy chief says, following talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, while warning that Ankara’s decision to open its borders to Europe undermines trust.

“Unilateral actions by Turkey are an obstacle to developing relations of trust, which are needed today more than ever. Lives of people cannot be put at risk,” Borrell tweeted after two days of talks in Ankara, including with Turkey’s foreign, defence and interior ministers.

The two sides discussed further EU assistance to help Turkey address “the challenges stemming from the situation in Syria,” according to an EU statement. The EU, in turn, expects Ankara to “deliver on its obligations” under the 2016 EU-Turkey migration deal.

The bloc also announced an additional 170 million euros (189 million dollars) in humanitarian aid for the most vulnerable people in Syria, including 60 million euros to address the crisis in the north-west of the country.