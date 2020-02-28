EU’s Borrell calls for stop to Syria escalation, warns of measures

It is urgent that the military escalation around the Syrian city of Idlib comes to a stop, says EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, warning that the European Union will consider “all necessary measures” to safeguard its security.

“There is a risk of sliding into a major open international military confrontation,” Borrell tweeted, while pointing to the “unbearable humanitarian suffering” being caused.

“EU calls on all sides for rapid de-escalation and regret all loss of life. The EU will consider all necessary measures to protect its security interests. We are in touch with all relevant actors,” Borrell added.

Recent events risk triggering a renewed flow of migrants towards Europe. However, the EU as a bloc has no military presence in the region and measures taken to date, such as sanctions, have had limited effect.