EU Parliament urges opening of talks with Skopje and Tirana in March

Поврзани вести
Lawmakers hail NATO protocol ratification as milestone
11 February 2020 20:08
State Prosecutor Joveski expects adoption of PPO law
11 February 2020 19:05
Speaker Xhaferi meets officials attending session on NATO Accession Protocol
11 February 2020 18:49
NATO’s Mesterhazy: You’ve earned your place in NATO
11 February 2020 18:47
NATO flag hoisted in front of Parliament in Skopje
11 February 2020 17:54
Parliament unanimously adopts law on North Atlantic Treaty ratification
11 February 2020 17:37
Провери го и оваClose
-
Varhelyi: Skopje and Tirana should be approved to start EU talks before May10 February 2020 20:51
-
Deputy PM: New enlargement methodology welcomed for its strictness10 February 2020 18:34
-
FM Dimitrov welcomes new methodology of negotiations after its release5 February 2020 13:34