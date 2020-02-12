0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

EU Parliament urges opening of talks with Skopje and Tirana in March

A draft-recommendation of the European Parliament to EU member countries, as seen by MIA, calls on the members to approve the opening of negotiations with North Macedonia and Albania without delay and acknowledge the negative consequences from the failure of EU leaders in October 2010 to give the green light.

Photo of Тања Милевска, Брисел Тања Милевска, Брисел 11 February 2020 21:08
