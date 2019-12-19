0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPoliticsWorld Correspondents

EU-North Macedonia Joint Parliamentary Committee recommends opening accession talks by end of March 2020

The European Union-North Macedonia Joint Parliamentary Committee at its 17th meeting in Strasbourg on Thursday adopted the final text of the recommendations calling for opening EU accession negotiations with North Macedonia no later than March 2020.

Photo of Тони Гламчевски, Франција Тони Гламчевски, Франција 19 December 2019 14:43
