EU must do more to fight cancer, top official says

The European Commission launched efforts on Tuesday to step up the fight against cancer, with one in four EU citizens dying of the disease, according to statistics released for World Cancer Day.

Survival rates for cancer differ wildly across the European Union, according to commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

“A woman with cervical cancer who lives in Romania is 16 times more likely to die than a woman who lives in Italy,” she said. “This is not sustainable, and it is not right.”

At a launch event for Europe’s “Beating Cancer” plan, the commission chief shared her own experience of the disease.

“I was 13 years old when my little sister died of a reticulo sarcoma. She was only 11 years old. And there was nothing my family nor the doctors could do to save her life,” von der Leyen said, adding that it influenced her decision to become a medical doctor.

“Everyone has experienced the same sense of sadness and helplessness,” she said, while adding that collectively the EU could do a lot more to tackle cancer.

Von der Leyen stressed the importance of cancer prevention and a healthy lifestyle, for example by encouraging sport and healthy eating.

Up to 40 per cent of cancers are preventable but just 3 per cent of health budgets are invested in this, she said, citing the example of cervical cancer which everybody could be protected from through screening and vaccinations.

The commission chief also stressed the importance of technology, such as the use of artificial intelligence to improve early detection rates, as well as more pooling of data to advance scientific knowledge.

The EU is setting up a shared database for researchers to access one another’s results, von der Leyen said.

The first step in Europe’s cancer plan is a public consultation to collect views from doctors, scientists, patients, advocacy groups and political leaders. The aim is to identify priority areas for action, with concrete proposals to follow later this year.

The EU’s last cancer action plan dates back 30 years, the commission chief noted.

Almost 1.2 million people died of cancer in the EU in 2016 – the most recently available data – according to the bloc’s statistics agency Eurostat. That accounts for 26 per cent of all deaths recorded in the 27-country bloc.

Lung cancer was the most deadly form of cancer for men, while for women it was breast cancer, Eurostat found. On balance, a higher proportion of men died of cancer than women.

The EU’s highest rate of cancer fatalities was in Hungary, at 345 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Croatia, Slovakia and Slovenia.

Mediterranean and Nordic countries had particularly low rates, with Cyprus recording the fewest cancer deaths: 194 per 100,000 people.