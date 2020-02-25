0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

EU ministers to discuss North Macedonia, Albania accession negotiations

European Union ministers will discuss Tuesday the new enlargement methodology put forward by the European Commission, MIA reports from Brussels.

Ivan Kolekjevski 25 February 2020

