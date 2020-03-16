EU leaders to hold emergency coronavirus video summit on Tuesday

EU leaders are to hold an emergency video summit on the latest coronavirus developments on Tuesday, European Council President Charles Michel announced, as member states tighten restrictions to contain the outbreak.

“Containing the spread of the virus, providing sufficient medical equipment, boosting research and limiting the economic fallout is key,” Michel wrote on Twitter of the agenda.

Several European countries have gone into lockdown, shutting schools, cafes, restaurants and restricting other aspects of social life for the coming weeks in a bid to slow the spread of the virus, which originated in China’s Wuhan province late last year.

A number of border restrictions are also in place across the Schengen area, where citizens can normally travel freely.

The European Union’s 27 member states are taking these decisions individually, with some arguing that the resulting hotchpotch of measures will fall short of the desired effect.

Later on Monday, EU finance ministers will consider measures aimed at curbing the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak, after the European Commission warned on Friday that the bloc’s economy could shrink this year.

The ministers are expected to green-light a proposal made by the commission on Friday that would relax EU budget rules, giving member states more leeway to tackle the crisis and boost their economies.

However, EU capitals must take “the bulk” of policy action, Mario Centeno – the head of the Eurogroup of eurozone finance ministers – tweeted ahead of Monday’s talks.