EU lawmakers re-elect Ireland’s Emily O’Reilly as EU watchdog

Strasbourg, 18 December 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Ireland’s Emily O’Reilly was re-elected as the European Union’s top watchdog on Wednesday and is to serve another five-year term.

As European Ombudsman, O’Reilly is tasked with promoting good administration at the EU level as well investigating complaints of bad practice.

Since starting in the post in 2013, O’Reilly flagged issues such as EU officials’ contacts with the tobacco lobby, irregularities surrounding senior civil service appointments and pushed for the creation of a complaints mechanism related to the EU border guard Frontex.

EU lawmakers re-appointed her with 320 out of 600 votes cast in O’Reilly’s favour during a session in the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France.

“One priority will remain tackling the lack of the transparency of EU law making by national governments in Brussels,” O’Reilly said Wednesday.

“We need to stop the ‘blame Brussels’ culture, when often it is citizens’ own national Ministers taking the key decisions in the EU,” she added.