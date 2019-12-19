EU lawmakers demand immediate resignation of Maltese premier Muscat

Strasbourg, 19 December 2019 (dpa/MIA) – EU lawmakers have overwhelmingly voted in favour of a resolution calling on Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat to immediately resign, arguing that he risks compromising investigations into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Caruana Galizia, a Maltese journalist who exposed government corruption, was killed by a car bombing in October 2017. The incident caused worldwide consternation.

Recent developments in the murder investigation, pointing to the possible involvement of senior political figures, have triggered an unprecedented storm in Malta, leading Muscat to announce that he would resign in January.

As long as Muscat remains in office, “there is a real risk of ongoing investigations being compromised,” the European Parliament warned in its resolution, which was adopted with 581 votes in favour, 26 against and 83 abstentions, the legislature said.

The text points to allegations of corruption and money laundering against Muscat and other senior government officials.

“Developments in Malta in recent years have led to serious and persistent threats to the rule of law, democracy and fundamental rights,” the parliament said, highlighting concerns around media freedom, judiciary independence and the separation of powers.

A key suspect in the murder inquiry has accused Muscat’s former chief of staff, Keith Schembri, of being the ultimate mastermind behind the assassination. Schembri was arrested but later released without charge.

The Caruana Galizia family and civil society campaigners are crying foul and also want Muscat’s immediate resignation – a call echoed in repeated street protests.

Three men have been arrested and are awaiting trial for having carried out the murder.