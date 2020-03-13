EU interior ministers to discuss Covid-19, Turkish-Greek border

EU interior ministers are to meet in Brussels on Friday with the pressing topics of the Covid-19 pandemic and the tense situation at the Greek-Turkish border on the agenda.

Ministers are to be briefed on the latest developments on the European Union’s external border with Turkey, where thosuands of migrants are trying to cross into the bloc.

EU officials annnounced last week that extra border guards and money would be sent to Athens to prevent illegal crossings. Interior ministers are to hear how the implementation of the measures is progressing.

National home affairs officials are also to discuss the outbreak of the new coronavirus, which continues to spread throughout Europe.

The Czech Republic and Austria have imposed travel restrictions on other members of the 26-country Schengen area, citing public health concerns to justify suspending the free movement zone’s open-border rules.

Interior ministers are to exchange lessons learned from tackling the outbreak and discuss possible additional measures or support for some countries.

Italy is by far the worst-hit country in the EU, with ever more drastic measures in place to stop the spread of the virus that had already caused more than 1,000 deaths by Thursday.