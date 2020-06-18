EU extends sanctions on trade with Crimea, Sevastopol until June 2021

The European Union’s member states agreed on Thursday to extend by one more year sanctions targeting trade with Crimea and the port of Sevastapol, which Russia annexed in 2014.

The EU has never recognized the annexation and has applied various sets of sanctions to protest Russia‘s actions, which it describes as a violation of international law.

Under the restrictions – now extended until June 23, 2021 – cruise ships from the EU may not enter Crimean ports, while imports from the peninsula are barred in the EU.

In addition, EU companies seeking business on the peninsula face export and investment bans. They are also prohibited from exporting technologies in the transport, telecommunications and energy sectors to Crimea.

The EU has progressively imposed sanctions since 2014, in response to Moscow’s support for pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine and to its annexation of the Crimean peninsula.

A set of separate economic sanctions targeting Russia itself are due due to be renewed or expire on July 31.