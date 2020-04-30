EU economy shrank 3.5 per cent in Q1, first lockdown stats show

Brussels, 30 April 2020 (dpa/MIA) – The European Union’s gross domestic product shrank 3.5 per cent in the first three months of the year, according to a sobering batch of statistics revealing the economic damage sustained so far during the coronavirus crisis.

The estimated downturn was even more pronounced in the 19-member euro currency area, which is home to virus-stricken Italy, Spain and France, at 3.8 per cent compared to the last quarter of 2019.

Both were the sharpest contractions registered since the official EU statistics agency began its measurements in 1995, Eurostat said on Thursday.

Economic output had grown 0.1 per cent in the eurozone and 0.2 per cent in the EU quarter-on-quarter in final months of 2019.

The rate of unemployment in the eurozone climbed slightly in March to 7.4 per cent, Eurostat estimated, an increase of 0.1 percentage points from the previous month. Women and people aged under 25 were hit disproportionately hard, the figures showed.

Amid tanking energy prices, the annual rate of inflation plummeted to 0.4 per cent in the currency area in April – down 0.3 percentage points from March.

Thursday’s figures are the first covering the period when most European countries began restricting citizens’ movements to slow the spread of Covid-19, shuttering factories, restaurants and shops throughout the continent.

Several members states have begun to ease these lockdown measures, but all acknowledge the road to recovery will be rough.

Paris, Madrid and Rome separately announced record quarterly downturns of 5.8 per cent, 5.2 per cent and 4.7 per cent respectively on Thursday.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde warned that the eurozone was facing a dramatic contraction of between 5 and 12 per cent as the region faces a slump “of magnitude and speed” unprecedented in peace time.

The sombre figures will amp up the pressure on EU officials working on a draft recovery plan to present in early May to EU leaders. With some worse hit than others, the 27 capitals are at odds on how much cash to throw in and how to spend it.

The package should be worth at least 1 trillion euros (1.1 trillion dollars) and ready to go at the start of 2021, according to EU officials.

National governments agreed in principle on a deal closely linked to the next EU long-term budget, but left working out the most crucial and explosive details to the European Commission.

A half-trillion-euro package of short-term measures has already been signed off, and is supposed to be up and running in June.

“We need rapid agreement on the next EU budget (MFF), including a dedicated EU recovery fund to bring new money to the table,” the lobby group BusinessEurope said Thursday in a statement.

“Kick-starting the EU economy will require a rapid, ambitious and coordinated fiscal stimulus,” the group’s president Pierre Gattaz urged.