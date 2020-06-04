EU donation of medical equipment

Поврзани вести
Bislimoski holds press conference
4 June 2020 14:20
VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickovski holds news conference
2 June 2020 14:36
Opening of inclusive playground in Butel
2 June 2020 14:33
‘Racket’ case trial
2 June 2020 14:30
Norway donates ventilators to North Macedonia
1 June 2020 15:24
Defence delivers closing arguments in ‘Racket’ case trial
1 June 2020 15:21
Провери го и оваClose
-
EU Ambassador: Politicians to decide on elections as soon as possible4 June 2020 17:29
-
Socially distanced ceremony to replace Paris Bastille Day parade4 June 2020 16:50
-
Osmani: Fake news plays huge part in violation of measures4 June 2020 15:56