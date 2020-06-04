EU donates final batch of ventilators as part of COVID-19 response efforts

Skopje, 4 June 2020 (MIA) – A European Union donation consisting of the remaining eight devices for mechanical ventilation and different units of personal protective equipment on Thursday was handed over as part of the Union’s support to North Macedonia to fight COVID-19.

So far, a total of 20 ventilators have been procured as part the four-million euro pledge of the EU for urgent medical needs for the country to tackle the coronavirus crisis. 12 ventilators were handed over on April 24.

The donation also includes ten infusion pumps and oxygen reduction reactors and personal protective equipment, including 750,000 surgical gloves, suits, visors and masks.

Speaking at the handover event, with EU Ambassador Samuel Žbogar and Health Minister Venko Filipche in attendance, Deputy PM Bujar Osmani said the assistance was provided through a wide-ranging cooperation with the EU and its member countries.

“It’s truly important that it comes at a time when we are facing a new wave of coronavirus outbreak,” noted Osmani, who also serves as national coordinator for foreign assistance.

It’s also important, he said, that we are about to start negotiating with the EU and for the first time we feel as being part of EU’s internal issue involving solidarity and support when you need it most,” he told the ceremony.

Osmani thanked the EU for its assistance. “I also thank the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) for making sure the equipment is procured and transported to the country together with the Secretariat for European Affairs,” he said.

Ambassador Žbogar said the EU with its 4-million-euro pledge was demonstrating its solidarity in practice. The Union will also help the country with EUR 40 million intended for socio-economic recovery and EUR 160 million in loan, for which an agreement was reached with the government. Furthermore, over EUR 330,000 from ongoing EU-funded projects will be repurposed to help North Macedonia respond better to the corona challenge.

Praising the medical staff in the country, the EU diplomat urged the citizens to adhere to the guidelines of the health authorities – wearing masks, frequent hand washing and maintenance of social distance.

According to Minister Filipche, the EU was one of the first that had offered assistance. “It’s yet another example that the EU is our biggest partner.”

He said that the ventilators had been already transported to health institutions in the country, adding that all intensive care units across North Macedonia would be equipped as part of a future project offered by the EU.

The European Union has pledged EUR 4 million to support procurement of urgent medical supplies for protection from and treatment of COVID-19.

For little over a month, the EU, in cooperation with UNOPS – the United Nations Office for Project Services and in coordination with the Secretariat for European Affairs, has delivered so far 12 devices for mechanical ventilation and around 1 million units of different medical equipment and personal protective units for medical workers.

Despite the limited availability and high demand for specialised medical equipment and personal protection materials, the EU has delivered ⅔ of all initially planned items and is on track to deliver the remaining quantities by the end of June 2020, the EU Delegation said.