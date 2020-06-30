EU delivered last batch of medical supplies to the country to support the fight against COVID-19

Skopje, 30 June 2020 (MIA) – With the delivery of 20 monitors for intensive care patients, 20 pulse oximeter sensors with monitors and 25,000 COVID-19 tests to the Ministry of Health, the European Union has completed the delivery of the support worth 4 million EUR for procurement of urgent medical equipment and supplies.

“In the last two months and since the first delivery was made at the end of April, the EU has shown solidarity with North Macedonia and its people by delivering more than 1 million pieces of vital medical equipment and personal protective items to strengthen the capacity of the health-care system to fight COVID-19. This EU support was implemented in cooperation with the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) and was coordinated with the Secretariat for European Affairs as the country’s main coordinator for international assistance,” Delegation of the EU to North Macedonia said in a press release Tuesday.

The prioritization of the medical supplies was conducted in accordance with the needs of the healthcare system and was coordinated with the Government of North Macedonia and the Ministry of Health. In these two months, the EU has delivered 25 devices for mechanical ventilation, 20 intensive care monitors, 40,000 units of different medical equipment such as oxygen masks, filters, caterers and other materials for the healthcare system. Personal protective equipment such as 30,000 facial masks, 100,000 surgical masks, 750,000 gloves, 20,000 protective goggles, 100,000 protective caps, 50,000 gowns, 16,000 scafanders, reagents and probes sufficient for 25,000 COVID-19 tests and large quantities of disinfectants and other essential personal protective materials was procured and delivered to medical workers throughout the country.

This aid, together with individual assistance initiatives by EU Member states, constitutes the most significant international support that the country has received in combating the effects caused by the pandemic. Furthermore, the European Union has also made available over 220 million Euros in direct support and in loans to mitigate the impact and addressed the economic challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The EU has and will continue to stand by North Macedonia and its people. Together we will overcome this crisis and recover, reads the press release.