EU Council president demands immediate ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh

EU Council President Charles Michel and the Council of Europe are calling on Armenia and Azerbaijan to immediately put a stop to the fighting in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

“In order to prevent further escalation, military action must urgently cease,” Michel wrote on Twitter, calling for both countries to return to dialogue.

Council of Europe Secretary General Marija Pejcinovic Buric meanwhile reiterated calls for an immediate ceasefire and asked the warring neighbours to take responsibility and exercise restraint to protect human lives.

“On joining the Council of Europe, both countries committed themselves to resolving the conflict by peaceful means, and this obligation must be strictly adhered to,” Pejcinovic Buric said in a statement.