0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPoliticsWorld Correspondents

EU conclusions on Western Balkans blocked due to Bulgarian demands

In addition to the veto for the start of the EU accession negotiations with North Macedonia, Bulgaria has demanded that another paragraph related to history is added, which is unacceptable for the Union member-states. Therefore, the adoption of the conclusions for all countries of the Western Balkans is up in the air, MIA reports from Brussels.

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 2 December 2020 19:15
Back to top button
Close
Close