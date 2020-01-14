EU Commissioner Varhelyi set for first official visit to Skopje

Поврзани вести
‘TNT’ case trial to resume Wednesday, Trajkovski to be escorted to court by police
14 January 2020 14:40
Minister Chulev and OSCE’s Koja discuss cooperation ahead of April election
14 January 2020 14:25
Another 13 domestic companies registered for exports to EU
14 January 2020 14:23
Plenković: Croatia is mobilizing support for opening talks with North Macedonia, Albania
14 January 2020 13:50
Twice larger budget in 2020 for infrastructure projects under Decade and Strategy for Roma
14 January 2020 13:37
African swine fever still poses threat, measures remain in place
14 January 2020 13:12
Провери го и оваClose
-
EU Enlargement Commissioner Várhelyi to visit Skopje Jan. 15-1613 January 2020 8:32
-
New enlargement commissioner to visit Skopje next week8 January 2020 21:00
-
Catholic believers celebrate Christmas25 December 2019 9:30