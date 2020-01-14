0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

EU Commissioner Varhelyi set for first official visit to Skopje

European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi is set to arrive on Wednesday for a first official visit to North Macedonia. 

Photo of Nevenka Nikolikj Nevenka Nikolikj 14 January 2020 15:10
