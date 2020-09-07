EU Commissioner Várhelyi, PM Zaev to have phone call on Wednesday

Brussels, 7 September 2020 (MIA) – Olivér Várhelyi, European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, on Wednesday (Sept. 9) will have a phone conversation with PM Zoran Zaev, the first one since the formation of the new government in North Macedonia, MIA learns.

It has been confirmed by the European Commission, MIA’s Brussels correspondent reports.

The phone call will be a chance for the two officials to reiterate the commitment to enhanced reform dynamic toward EU membership in order the first intergovernmental conference between North Macedonia and the EU to take place by the end of the year during Germany’s presidency.

The first intergovernmental conference marks the opening of accession talks.

According to the German presidency’s draft agenda, negotiations with North Macedonia should be discussed by EU ministers at the General Affairs Council in November, when it is expected a decision to be reached on the opening of the first cluster of chapters.

In the meantime, EU diplomats at an experts’ level are working on the negotiating framework with North Macedonia.

It was prepared by the European Commission in the beginning of the summer before being sent to the member states, where it should be adopted. It might undergo changes depending on the position of every member state. Authorities in North Macedonia find it important that “Macedonian language’ is included in the negotiating framework. The term has been included in the draft.

The first working meeting of the expert groups at the Council of the EU dedicated to enlargement is scheduled to take place Tuesday, where the draft framework is to be reviewed.

North Macedonia is also anticipating the annual report on reform progress, due to be released in the first half of October.