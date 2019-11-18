EU commissioner accepted: Last piece of von der Leyen’s staff puzzle

Brussels, 18 November 2019 (dpa/MIA) – EU lawmakers gave the green light to Hungary’s EU commissioner candidate on Monday, completing the top team of incoming European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and paving the way for her to take office on December 1.

After scepticism following his hearing last week, Oliver Varhelyi convinced lawmakers in a second round of written questioning that, as EU neighbourhood and enlargement commissioner, he would serve EU interests alone and not those of Hungarian leader Viktor Orban.

Leaders from the European Parliament’s foreign affairs committee said Monday afternoon that they were satisfied with Varhelyi’s responses.

Now all that stands in the way of von der Leyen and her new post is a final vote to approve her 27-strong line-up of EU commissioners, composed of one from every member state except Britain. Each is responsible for a different policy portfolio.

She needs a majority of the votes cast in the European Parliament to stave off further delays. A vote is planned next week.

The veteran German conservative politician was originally set to take office at the start of November, but her first day was delayed after representatives in the EU legislature blocked three candidates.

The other two replacement candidates, from France and Romania, were approved last week.

Britain, which voted in 2016 to leave the EU, is the only member state not to nominate a commissioner. The EU executive opened legal action against London over the matter last Thursday.