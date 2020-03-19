EU Commission received North Macedonia’s request for coronavirus assistance

Brussels, 19 March 2020 (MIA) – The European Commission confirmed to MIA that it has received a letter from the government asking for assistance to tackle the coronavirus crisis in North Macedonia.

“We can confirm Commissioner (Olivér Várhelyi) received a letter from the Government of North Macedonia. We will respond swiftly. We are currently working intensively on how to help our partners in the Western Balkans to tackle to coronavirus and how to best offer support in mitigating the socio-economic impact of the crisis,” European Commission spokeswoman Ana Pisonero told MIA in a statement.

MIA has learned that the government yesterday sent a letter to the European Commission asking for assistance to mitigate the crisis as the country will likely see an increase in coronavirus cases in coming days. The government has expressed content with the EU mobilizing in solidarity with hopes that the same approach could be applied for the EU candidate countries.

Recently, the EU has been under fire for failing to include Western Balkan countries in its assistance measures.

North Macedonia offers several options of how the EU could help the country deal with the coronavirus crisis, including reallocation of certain funds.

The government also notes that North Macedonia joined the EU’s Civil Protection Mechanism, which is activated when emergency assistance is needed in case of natural disasters, stressing that it might need assistance from this mechanism in the coming period.

Also, the country is asking the European Commission to consider the prospect of being included in the mechanism aimed at facilitating pressure on small and medium-sized enterprises. The mechanism has been activated for EU countries.

North Macedonia could be affected by the decision of some EU member countries to ban export of necessary equipment to third countries. The European Commission has supported the EU measure, saying third countries would have to provide permits if they are looking into importing equipment from an EU country.

In this regard, the government of North Macedonia calls on the European Commission to revise the decision and remove the country from the list of countries that have to provide authorization.

Of the record, European Commission officials have been commenting that the situation is difficult, but that the EU should aim to respond to humanitarian and civil protection needs as much as possible, including by supporting the repatriation of stranded citizens.

As for the the socioeconomic impact of the crisis, the European Commission is also working on redirecting existing investment programs so they can provide working capital to businesses, especially SMEs, Commission sources have told MIA.

Reallocation of pre-accession funds is also being considered, the sources claim, adding that the EU’s flexibility of state aid also applies to the hopefuls.

According to the sources, efforts are being made to accelerate a project with the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) so as to enhance the countries’ capacities to survey and control communicable diseases, improve their health emergency preparedness capabilities, and support the development of their public health microbiology laboratory systems.

All of this is yet to be officially confirmed by Brussels, but the enlargement commissioner has already presented the initiatives under consideration at the latest session.