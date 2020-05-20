EU Commission advises states on managing ‘asteroid’-like economic hit

Brussels, 20 May 2020 (dpa/MIA) – The European Commission has issued tailored economic advice to each EU member state on recovering from the pandemic that has hit the EU “like an asteroid and left a crater-shaped hole in the European economy,” according to Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis.

The European Union’s executive arm wants to see public health investment, job security measures and support for the corporate sector in the coming months, according to a statement on Wednesday.

Normally the commission advises EU capitals on how to comply with the bloc’s strict fiscal rules – for example by reducing their public debt or even loosening the purse strings and investing more – but these were suspended in March.

This time, the recommendations focus on “mitigating the coronavirus pandemic’s severe negative socio-economic consequences” in the short term, and achieving “sustainable and inclusive growth” in the medium term, according to a statement.

The commission will not open excessive deficit procedures against any of the 27 member states this time round.

“These are exceptional times,” Dombrovskis said in Brussels, adding that the fiscal rules will eventually be reintroduced and states expected to demonstrate compliance.

Under the bloc’s fiscal rules, government deficits should stay within 3 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) while debt should not rise above 60 per cent of GDP. Even in economic crises, member states should show they are trying to reach those targets.

High public debt levels are off-putting for financial markets, which make lending to governments more expensive due to higher perceived risk levels.

But public health spending and crucial stimulus directed to businesses and the labour market are likely to send the excessive debt levels of Italy, Spain and Greece spiralling even higher.

Rome’s government debt ratio is projected to reach 158.9 per cent of GDP in 2020 and 153.6 per cent in 2021, the commission wrote in its country report for Italy.

The Italian government should nonetheless focus on income replacement for workers, strengthening health-care resilience, and ensure liquidity for business for the time being, according to EU officials.

Once economic conditions allow, sustainable debt levels and investment should move back up the agenda, the report stated.

Less detailed advice was offered to Germany, which has been less stricken by the virus and is expecting a less severe recession than Italy.

Berlin should channel investment to make the economy more environmentally friendly and better equipped for the digital age. The government should also cut administrative red tape for businesses, according to the EU executive’s advice.

The commission is deeply concerned that the recession will lead to greater economic divergence within the bloc. Next Wednesday, it will propose a massive EU-level recovery package that should help EU member states less able to fund their own stimulus.

According to the most recent EU forecast, Greece, Italy, Spain and Croatia – all countries with stubbornly high unemployment rates and a heavy dependency on tourism – are to be the worst affected by the fallout from the pandemic.

Athens should brace for a GDP downturn of 9.7 per cent, according to the commission. Poland is facing the smallest contraction of 4.3 per cent.

The annual eurozone inflation rate for April was revised down to 0.3 per cent on Wednesday, in line with a new official estimate, indicating the extent of the coronavirus crisis.

The figure differed from an earlier calculation that the cost of living had increased by 0.4 per cent in the 19-country currency area, compared to April 2019.

The new figure is even further removed from the European Central Bank’s annual inflation target of almost 2 per cent.