EU, Chinese leaders hold talks to unblock progress on investment deal

Brussels, 22 June 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Leaders from China and the European Union began talks on Monday that could help break the stalemate in their negotiations for a planned investment agreement.

European Commission President Ursusla von der Leyen spoke of a “much-needed opportunity to move forward” on topics including trade, the environment and human rights before the videoconference began.

Brussels and Beijing began negotiations for a huge investment deal in 2014.

As part of the agreement, the EU wants China to open up the market for foreign investors, ensure greater transparency and offer fair terms for European companies operating in an environment with many state-backed enterprises.

Von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel are taking part from the EU side on Monday, while Beijing is represented by Prime Minister Li Keqiang and President Xi Jinping.

The EU also wants China to follow its example and make a commitment to climate neutrality, an EU official said on Monday.

The bloc’s own goal to achieve net zero carbon emissions is 2050, and the commission believes Beijing is capable of making a similar move by as early as 2060. It’s a question of political will, the source said.