EU chief to virus-hit Italy: Europe let you down, but has changed now

Rome, 2 April 2020 (dpa/MIA) – European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen admitted on Thursday that the bloc had failed to support Italy in the early days of the coronavirus crisis, but insisted it was now changing its ways.

“It must be recognized that, in the first days of the crisis, faced with the need for a joint European response, too many thought only of their own problems at home,” she wrote in a column for Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

Italians were angered by an initial refusal by France and Germany to supply the country – faced with the worst coronavirus outbreak in the world – with protective equipment.

The feeling of abandonment in Italy, where the Covid-19 death toll now stands at more than 13,000, intensified when Germany and the Netherlands resisted calls for a common EU debt instrument.

So-called coronabonds could help bring down Italy’s borrowing costs and ease access to funds.

“In the meantime, however, Europe has changed pace,” von der Leyen wrote, without mentioning either coronabonds or another potential fiscal response under consideration: the European Stability Mechanism, the eurozone’s bailout fund.

Some 25 European states have now sent millions of face masks to Italy and Spain, she noted. The bloc would be setting up a fund of up to 100 billion euros (109.3 billion dollars) to finance wages for employees on reduced hours, she added.

The issues of how much and what fiscal firepower to roll out has reopened a recurring eurozone schism: the wealthier, more fiscally conservative north versus the poorer south, more strongly in favour of fiscal integration