EU: Building of wire fence between Serbia and North Macedonia not agreed upon

Brussels, 21 August 2020 (MIA) – The European Union denied the construction of wire fence on the border between Serbia and North Macedonia was a part of any agreement with the bloc.

Ana Pisonero, the European Commission (EC) spokesperson, told Radio Free Europe (RFE) that the EC financially and technically helped its partners in the Western Balkans in managing migrations and allocated over 100 million Euro to Serbia for the purpose in 2015.

“Those funds, however, do not include building fences which, as it has been wrongly published, is not a part of any agreement,” Pisonero warned.

RFE reported on Tuesday that Belgrade started constructing the wire fence on its border with North Macedonia to prevent illegal migrations, citing Shqiprim Arifi, the head of Serbia southern Presevo municipality, as saying the construction of the wire fence was a part of an agreement with the EU.

“We believe the fence is an additional protection of the boundaries with the non-EU countries from an influx of refugees who might again come en masse through the Balkan route,” Arifi said.

Serbia’s Government hasn’t revealed additional information yet.

A wire fence is being set up on the territory of Serbia, but not on the territory of North Macedonia, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) told MIA following information that a wire fence is being built on the border between the two countries near Preshevo to prevent possible massive illegal entries.

MoI referred to the Embassy of Serbia in Skopje for more information.