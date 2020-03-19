EU authorities launch crackdown on fake coronavirus remedies

Brussels, 19 March 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Fake goods claiming to prevent or cure Covid-19 are proliferating online, according to the European Commission, which announced a crackdown on Thursday against rogue traders seeking to exploit the coronavirus pandemic.

Some sellers are offering genuinely useful items such as face masks and hand sanitizers at astronomical prices, while others are selling products that do not provide the claimed level of protection, according to a commission spokesman.

Examples include a plastic cap, similar in appearance to a shower cap, being sold for 6.5 euros (7 dollars) as coronavirus “antivirus” protection, as well as anti-dust cycling masks that are not part of recommended protected gear.

“We will not accept that traders play on consumers’ fears caused by the Covid-19 outbreak in the EU,” said EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders, whose responsibilities include consumer protection.

The European Union’s executive has joined forces with national consumer protection authorities following a crackdown launched by Italy.

Platforms including Amazon and Facebook have already taken action against such false publicity, Reynders said, while urging others to follow their lead.

“I can assure that the commission and the competent authorities of the member states will use all their powers to crack down on rogue traders,” he warned, without going into detail.

Europe is now at the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

More than 82,500 cases have been reported in the EU and Britain, while more than 4,000 deaths have been attributed to Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus, according to EU data.