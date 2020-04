Skopje, 21 April 2020 (MIA) – 12 ventilators and 5,000 face masks have been procured using financial aid provided by the European Union, Health Minister Venko FIlipche said in an interview with TV Telma’s Top Tema on Tuesday.

He underlined that masks will be divided between the Clinic for Infectious Diseases and the “8 September” General Hospital in Skopje.

Regarding the ventilators, Filipche said that procurement contracts have been signed and the order has been placed.