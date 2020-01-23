0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

EU ambassadors support implementation of reforms, Prespa Agreement, political dialogue

Ambassadors from EU member states to North Macedonia expressed Thursday at a meeting with PM Oliver Spasovski strong support for implementation of reforms, the Prespa Agreement, good-neighborly relations and political dialogue, as the country waits to start accession talks.

Photo of Monika Mihajlovska Monika Mihajlovska 23 January 2020 16:25
