EU Ambassador Žbogar visits Officers’ House in Bitola

Bitola, 30 July 2020 (MIA) – EU Ambassador Samuel Žbogar, Bitola Mayor Natasha Petrovska, and Minister of Local Self-Government Goran Milevski visited Thursday the Officers’ House in Bitola.

Mayor Petrovska briefed Ambassador Žbogar on the ongoing reconstruction activities at the Officers’ House and the two discussed future functional use of the building.

Petrovska pointed out that given all the circumstances in which the reconstruction is taking place, related to the coronavirus situation, she was satisfied with the dynamics of the reconstruction of this building which is of great cultural and historical significance for Bitola.

According to the Bitola Mayor, at this point, about 60 percent of the contracted services for the adaptation of the building have been realized.

The project on the reconstruction of the Officers’ House is implemented as part of the sub-project on “Increased tourist offer of the Pelagonija region via restoration and adaptation of the Officers’ House along with ground floor arrangement.”

The project was developed by the Municipality of Bitola and received sub-grant funds from the European Union within the sub-grant scheme of the “Local and Regional Competitiveness” project, funded by the IPA 2 Trust Fund of the European Union, administered by the World Bank.

The contract within the Local and Regional Competitiveness Project (LRCP) is worth a total of Mden 58.792.610,00, of which 52.913.349,00 are LRCP funds, while Mden 5.879.261,00 are funds from the budget of the Municipality of Bitola.