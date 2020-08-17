EU Ambassador Žbogar to share 30 Twitter countdown slides on leaving his post

Skopje, 17 August 2020 (MIA) – EU Ambassador Samuel Žbogar has announced on Twitter that he started to count down the days of his departure from office in North Macedonia, adding that he will post a series of photos in the next 30 days that reflect the memories of his four-year term.

“In 31 days, I’ll be leaving North Macedonia. I’m excited to return home, but also overwhelmed with emotions of the time I’m leaving behind. In 30 slides countdown I’ll reflect on the memories of the last 4 years. 1/30,” Žbogar tweeted.

Žbogar assumed the position of the EU Ambassador to North Macedonia on September 1, 2016, replacing the EU Ambassador Aivo Orav.

Josep Borrell, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission nominated in June David Geer as Head of the EU Delegation to the Republic of North Macedonia.

Geer, who is to replace Samuel Žbogar as EU Ambassador to North Macedonia, is currently Head of the EEAS Sanctions Policy Division.