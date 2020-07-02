EU Ambassador Žbogar to meet Ohrid mayor, visit Galičica National Park

Skopje, 2 July 2020 (MIA) – EU Ambassador Samuel Žbogar will meet on Thursday Konstantin Georgieski, Mayor of Ohrid to discuss the status of implementation of recommendations for preserving the UNESCO “Natural and Cultural Heritage of the Ohrid Region” inscribed in 1979-1980.

Later on, they will visit Galičica National Park whose management effectiveness is improved with support of the European Union through promotion, biodiversity conservation and monitoring. However, some 2,300 illegal facilities fall under the area of the national park.

This ‘EU with YOU’ visit will take place in Ohrid to underline the importance of protecting the Outstanding Universal Value that the region was attributed by UNESCO for its natural values and for the diversity of its cultural, material and spiritual heritage. The visit will start with a meeting of Ambassador Samuel Žbogar with Mayor Konstantin Georgieski to discuss the challenges of the municipalities concerned (Ohrid, Struga and Debrca) as well as the need of increased community participation, full commitment by the country and coordinated approach at both central and local level. In follow-up to the meeting, ambassador Žbogar and Mayor Georgieski will give media statements at “Gorica 3” beach.

In the afternoon, the Ambassador and the mayor will visit Galičica National Park, where the European Union has invested €390,000 for improved protection, conservation and management of the protected area. A small botanical garden with kids trails and open classroom was established under this EU-funded project, as well as a reproductive center of 100ha for European (red) deer which provided conditions for the return of this ‘king of the woods’ after a decades-long absence due to illegal hunting and inappropriate monitoring. The project is part of the EU-funded programme for better management of the protected areas worth €4,3 million that is administered by United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in cooperation with the Ministry of Environment and Physical Planning, EU Delegation said in a press release.