Skopje, 31 August 2020 (MIA) – EU Ambassador Samuel Žbogar congratulated Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and cabinet members on the election of North Macedonia’s new government.

“Congratulations to Zoran Zaev and members of the government on the election in Parliament. I wish them success in delivery on ambitious reform programme, in interest of the citizens and to the benefit of MK’s EU path. Unity of all stakeholders in society is needed to fast forward EU agenda,” Žbogar posted on Twitter.