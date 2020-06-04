EU Ambassador: Politicians to decide on elections as soon as possible

Skopje, 4 June 2020 (MIA) – I don’t think it is up to us to tell you when elections should be held in your country. It’s up to your politicians to make a decision as soon as possible in order the citizens to get some orientation of what is coming next, EU Ambassador Samuel Žbogar said Thursday.

According to him, there are two situations. “On one side there is a situation when you don’t have a Parliament, you have a technical government with limited functions, you have a state of emergency that cannot last forever. This is not a sustainable situation, especially where we are today with the coronacrisis, when you need institutions to deal with this situation. On the other side we have increasing cases. I hope, as Minister Filipche said, the number of cases will go down by the end of the week,” Žbogar told reporters.

You have two situations, he added, you need to balance and it’s up to your politicians to balance them and see when it’s the right moment for elections.

The diplomat warned that the situation, involving elections, will not get easier later in the year. “Politicians should make a decision as soon as possible,” he stressed answering a journalist question after a presentation of EU’s assistance as part of COVID-19 response efforts.

Deputy PM Bujar Osmani reiterated that his party DUI’s position was founded on two principles, namely the health situation and a consensus involving the election process.

“The two additional weeks during the state of emergency give us enough time to focus on the health situation, to communicate with each other and once the state of emergency is lifted to sit down and discuss all facts and epidemiological trends and the outcome from political negotiations before we decide what to do next,” he said.

Osmani said that if elections were held in the coming period, they should be organized on July 5. “However, we all find it hard to talk about elections when we’re seeing a spike in new cases,” he stated.