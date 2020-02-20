0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderLocal NewsNational CorrespondentsPoliticsVideoVideo statement

EU Ambassador expects fair elections, campaign focus on real issues

The European Commission recently reaffirmed its recommendation it is time to open negotiations with North Macedonia, said EU Ambassador Samuel Žbogar on Thursday.

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 20 February 2020 17:55
