EU allocates assistance for urgent medical needs

Skopje, 3 April 2020 (MIA) – EU Ambassador Samuel Žbogar signed Friday the financial package worth EUR 4 million for immediate medical needs of North Macedonia in response to COVID-19.

The EU assistance for the country’s immediate medical needs will be implemented by UNOPS. It will enable the procurement of masks, ventilators, testing kits, medical equipment and substantial quantities of personal protective equipment, the EU Delegation to North Macedonia said in a press release.

The current assistance is part of the overall EU solidarity support for the Republic of North Macedonia in management of the coronavirus situation worth 66 million euros.

“In addition to the above mentioned 4 million euros for urgent medical needs, EU provides another 50 million euros for socio-economic recovery, 9 million euros for helping the private sector and 3 million euros direct budget support,” said the EU Delegation in Skopje.