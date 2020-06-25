EU agency recommends drug remdesivir be approved to treat Covid-19

Berlin, 25 June 2020 (dpa/MIA) – The European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Thursday recommended that remdesivir be approved for treating Covid-19, the first such medicine to gain the agency’s go-ahead for use in Europe.

According to the recommendation, the drug, sold under the name Veklury, should be approved for treating Covid-19 patients over the age of 12 who require supplemental oxygen.

The European Commission still has to give approval to the drug, though this is largely a formality.

“Data on remdesivir were assessed in an exceptionally short timeframe through a rolling review procedure, an approach used by EMA during public health emergencies to assess data as they become available,” the EMA statement said.

“Even if remdesivir is not yet the panacea, today’s EMA recommendation for the approval of the substance is an important milestone in the fight against Covid-19,” said Clemens Wendtner, a German physician involved in studies about the coronavirus.

An international study at the end of April with over 1,000 participants had shown that remdesivir could reduce the time needed for Covid-19 patients to recover by four days on average.

It also showed that mortality rates decreased slightly with the use of the drug, but not in a statistically significant way.

Remdesivir, manufactured by US biotech company Gilead Sciences, was originally developed as an Ebola treatment, but it had little effect.

In view of the global pandemic, the EMA launched a rolling review process for remdesivir on April 30, with the company submitting data as it becomes available, and the EMA evaluating it more quickly.

Gilead submitted its official application for the limited approval of remdesivir on the European market in early June.

The news comes as the World Health Organization (WHO) warned that now was not the time to be complacent about the virus, amid a spike in cases.

“Last week, Europe saw an increase in weekly cases for the first time in months,” said Hans Kluge of the Copenhagen-based agency, noting 30 countries had increases over the past two weeks.

At a weekly online briefing, Kluge said that while the WHO European Region has reported “a decreasing proportion of global cases than earlier in the year, the region continues to report close to 20,000 new cases and over 700 new deaths daily.”

The WHO European region groups 53 countries. They have had about 2.5 million cases in total.

“We are still in the first wave [of infection] in many countries,” he said, adding there was need to prepare for the autumn period since the virus was “actively circulating.”

Kluge praised “rapid and targeted” responses by Poland, Germany, Spain and Israel following recent “dangerous outbreaks of Covid-19 associated with schools, coal mines and food production settings.”

The health agency head also highlighted how digital technology can be used for contact tracing as part of measures to tackle the virus and reduce transmissions, noting solutions used in 27 countries including Austria, Georgia and North Macedonia.

However, the use of digital technologies “must consider the privacy and security of individuals and their data,” Kluge said.