EU accession process aims to introduce European standards in North Macedonia, say PM, FM

Skopje, 2 July 2020 (MIA) – The European Commission announced on Wednesday that the draft-negotiating framework has been submitted to member states for approval, proving there are no deviation from the outlined process. North Macedonia’s EU integration is rightfully speeding up, so the country can join the family of nations united by the European idea. Progress has been made after a 15-year wait and it’s time to use this process and introduce European standards home, Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski and Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov told a joint press conference on Thursday.

They underlined that after the document was presented to the Council of EU, the process is to continue next week when the negotiating framework is to be discussed on an expert level and then adopted by EU members, thus marking the official start of talks.

“The EC’s negotiating framework is another proof that North Macedonia is taking crucial steps in the right direction on the path towards EU integration. This path gives us the responsibility to continue to ensure implementation of reforms, rule of law, economic development, healthy environment and provide Macedonian nationals with better living conditions at home. The process ahead of us will help implement European standards in our society,” Spasovski said.

He added that in the past three years, besides implementing reforms, the country has made progress on international level by unblocking processes for achieving two strategic goals – NATO and EU membership, noting that no other country in the region has demonstrated similar results.

“I”d like to thank Croatia for accomplishing its EU Council Presidency agenda with the EU’s March decision to open accession negotiations with North Macedonia. It’s also important that the draft-negotiating framework was presented on the very first day of the German Presidency with the Council of EU,” Spasovski said.

He expressed expectations that with the help of EU institutions and under the leadership of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the negotiating framework will be adopted by all member states and negotiations will officially launch at the first intergovernmental conference.

The PM added that the government is ready to start talks as soon as possible.

FM Dimitrov told the news conference that the EC has done its duty and in line with the new methodology presented a negotiating framework that’s more concrete, dynamic, and credible and that leaves room for member states to make their contributions to it.

He reiterated that next week the document will be discussed on expert level.

“German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told me recently that although managing the COVID-19 situation is the priority of the Germany Presidency [of the EU Council], they also value this success,” Dimitrov said.

He added that after the negotiating framework is adopted by the Council, the first intergovernmental conference, which is a forum for political dialogue between EU and North Macedonia, will take place.

“The first chapter, or cluster that we’ll open is on fundamental values, which include rule of law, security, financial control, public procurement, statistics, economic reform, democratic institutions and administration. All these are key areas and we can’t wait for dialogue between member states to start. In the meantime, we’ll be studying the negotiating framework,” Dimitrov noted.