Eruption threat not dissipating, Philippines warns volcano evacuees

Philippine residents who fled an erupting volcano earlier this week should not return to their homes, as more dangerous volcanic events could happen within days, Philippine authorities warned on Tuesday.

The Taal Volcano in Batangas province, 66 kilometres south of Manila, had been sporadically expelling lava fountains and ash plumes since it began erupting on Saturday. The steamy, dark gray eruptions reached as high as 800 metres into the air on Tuesday.

Some 45,000 residents have evacuated homes around the volcano – located in the middle of a lake of the same name – according to local officials.

But the total population within a 14-kilometre danger zone radius is estimated at nearly 460,000, according to United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

“Residents cannot return yet because there is still danger,” said Renato Solidum, head of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

Phivolcs advised people not to go into the danger zone because of the possibility of what is known as a “pyroclastic density current” – a fast-moving cloud of hot ash, lava fragments and gas that could roll from the main crater and over the lake to nearby towns.

This current can reach at least 14 kilometres from the crater, incinerating everything on its path, based on past eruptions, said Maria Antonia Bornas, head of the volcano monitoring at Phivolcs.

“We can’t say for sure that the base surges will be limited to the 14-kilometre zone, it’s possible that more areas will be affected if the eruption is stronger,” she said.

Bornas said an explosive eruption could also cause part of the volcano to collapse into the lake, causing a lethal tsunami.

Phivolcs said the Taal alert level remained at four, the second-highest level, which means that “hazardous explosive eruption is possible within hours to days.”

The institute added that it has recorded more than 260 volcanic earthquakes in Taal since Sunday, as well as huge cracks in roads near towns around the lake, indicating that there was “continuous magmatic intrusion … which may lead to further eruptive activity.”

At least one person has died in a road accident caused by zero visibility caused by falling ash in nearby Laguna province, police said.

At least six evacuees have fallen ill from ash inhalation and brought to hospital, the health department said. The patients suffered from difficulty in breathing, cough and sore throats.

“We have medical teams that were deployed in the affected areas, especially in evacuation centres, to closely monitor the situation there and to assist the evacuees with their health needs,” Health Secretary Francisco Duque said.

The ash has covered roads, houses, plants, cars and infrastructure in the affected towns. Crops and an undetermined number of livestock have died since Sunday, according to the national disaster risk reduction agency.

Many stores have run out of masks used to protect people from the ash, but various organizations have started to donate supplies to evacuees. Private citizens have also began to distribute free food and other relief items.

More than 500 flights were cancelled when Manila’s airport suspended operations on Sunday, while schools, some government offices, hotels restaurants and other commercial establishments in the affected towns have closed.

Taal Volcano, the second most active volcano in the Philippines, has erupted 33 times since 1572. Its last eruption was in October 1977, but it showed signs of unrest between 2008 and 2011, as well as in 2019.