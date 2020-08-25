Ericsson employee testifies in ‘Target-Fortress’ trial

Skopje, 25 August 2020 (MIA) – Trial in the ‘Target-Fortress’ case resumed Tuesday at the Skopje-based Criminal Court with testimony of witness, proposed by the prosecution, Momir Maletikj, employed as technical solutions designer in Ericsson Telekomunikacii Makedonija from 2008 to 2015.

“In 2012, one of my tasks was to maintain LIMS mediation devices which were located in the premises of the Administration for Security and Counterintelligence (UBK) in the Ministry of Interior,” the witness said.

“Then there were four mediation devices for monitoring communications. Telecom owned two such devices, one owned by ONE and one by VIP. The function of the mediation device is to convert the commands given by the main device. There are logs in these devices that show when an order has been given and other information,” the witness noted.

We, he explained, acted upon notification of the Ministry of Interior to the operator, and we were on-duty in order to achieve 24/7 support for the LIMS mediation devices.

“Prior notice was needed to enter into the Ministry of Interior. During our interventions, there were also employees of UBK. My last intervention was in mid-2017,” Maletikj explained.

He said that in October 2016, at the Special Prosecutor’s Office (SPO) request, an expert from Ericsson came, who after checking the system concluded that the archiving of the system data was done.

“This means that all data from the database is transferred to a text file. The foreign expert did not find that file in the servers,” Maletikj said.

The case is led by judge Dzeneta Begtovikji and the prosecution is represented by Artan Ajro and Trajche Pelivanov.

The ‘Target-Fortress’ case involves illegal wiretapping and the destruction of surveillance equipment.

Former UBK head Sasho Mijalkov, ex-Interior Minister Gordana Jankuloska, and other former UBK employees are indicted in the case.

According to the charges, between 2008 and 2015, the accused, using three different systems for following communications within the former secret police, illegally wiretapped more than 4,200 telephone numbers without obtaining court orders to do so.