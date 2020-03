The leaders of Turkey, Germany, and France will meet on March 17 to discuss the migrant crisis at Turkey’s border with Greece, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says.

“We will meet on Tuesday next week … We will come together in Istanbul,” Erdogan told reporters on the plane back from his visit to Brussels, as reported by his office.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has yet to decide if he will also join talks in Istanbul, Erdogan added.