Erdogan says Turkey will not ‘bow to banditry’ in Mediterranean

Istanbul, 16 August 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday his country will not back down in the face of provocation or the threat of sanctions in the disputed eastern Mediterranean where Ankara is at odds with Greece.

“We will never bow down to banditry on our continental shelf. We will not take a step back in face of the language of sanctions and threats,” Erdogan told his ruling party members in the Black Sea town of Rize.

Erdogan’s remarks come a day after he said he had agreed with German Chancellor Angela Merkel to start talks in order to “calm the situation down.”

Hours later, EU foreign ministers called for dialogue in order to address the conflict.

The EU has condemned Turkey’s actions in the past, and hinted at the possibility of imposing sanctions.

Tensions between NATO allies Greece and Turkey are high over Turkey’s exploration for hydrocarbon resources in the eastern Mediterranean.

Greece and the EU claim Turkey’s drilling in the region is illegal. Turkey contests that the area is within its exclusive economic zone.

Erdogan on Friday said a Turkish frigate, accompanying a Turkish gas exploration vessel, pushed back a Greek vessel in response to a harassment.

It was not immediately clear what happened during the confrontation.

The Oruc Reis vessel will continue energy exploration until August 23, Erdogan said, adding that Turkey will “give the necessary response to the slightest harrassment” until then.