Erdogan calls for ‘prayers, patience’ to mitigate coronavirus impact

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for “prayers and patience” on Wednesday as Turkey braces for the economic impact and psychological effects of quarantine due to the coronavirus.

“We have to prevent this disease from turning into an epidemic, and to keep production, trade, employment, and the economy alive,” Erdogan said in his first public comments since Turkey reported its first fatality from the Covid-19 disease caused by the coronavirus.

Cabinet members and NGO representatives were attending the coordination meeting in Ankara to discuss measures to mitigate the risks of the new coronavirus.

The number of confirmed cases increased to 98, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said, since the first positive test was announced on March 11.

Erdogan said the spread was so far contained because of measures implemented by Turkey but noted that “compulsory and voluntary quarantine” has “almost brought daily life to a standstill,” which will have “serious economic consequences.”

The country was just recovering from the adverse effects of an “attack on foreign exchange, interest rates, and inflation,” he said, referring to an economic crisis that started in August 2018.

“We can never lose grip [of the economy],” he said, adding that the private sector, not just the government, will need to shoulder the responsibility of keeping the economy running.

“I believe we will overcome this process with both patience and prayers,” he said, noting the importance of controlling the situation well over the next few weeks.

Public spaces like cafes, cinemas, schools, universities, and various entertainment and sports venues have already been closed to contain the virus in the country of 83 million.

Turkey imposed a travel ban to 20 nations, including nine in Europe.

Vice President Fuat Oktay said 2,807 Turkish citizens were flown back from these European countries, Germany among them, and quarantined.

State news agency Anadolu reported that 1,957 returnees from Europe were quarantined in three student dormitories in Istanbul, the country’s most populous city of about 16 million.

Also quarantined in other cities, including the capital Ankara, were thousands of pilgrims returning from Mecca in Saudi Arabia.

Not everyone was adhering to the restrictive measures.

Istanbul’s chief prosecutor launched an investigation over “violation of quarantine measures” after two passengers exited a bus ferrying evacuees from Europe, Anadolu reported.

Legal action will be taken “without exemption,” Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul tweeted, adding the two had come from France.