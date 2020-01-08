Erdogan and Putin open TurkStream, new link for Russian gas to Europe

Istanbul, 8 January 2020 (dpa/MIA) – The presidents of Turkey and Russia inaugurated the TurkStream pipeline on Wednesday in Istanbul, opening a new route for Russian gas to Turkey and eventually Europe.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the project was important not only for their two countries, but would also help increase Europe’s energy security.

Describing it as a project of “historical importance,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said 15.75 billion cubic metres of gas will be available to Turkey via this pipeline.

Turkey imported nearly 400 billion cubic metres of gas from Russia over 33 years, Erdogan said, adding: “This picture is the best example of our countries’ cooperation which is based on mutual interests and a win-win [attitude].”

“My dear friend Mr Putin is the one who named TurkStream,” Erdogan added, also referring to him as “the architect of this project.”

Erdogan, Putin, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov turned a symbolic valve on stage to signal the pipeline opening.

“We did not allow our dissenting opinions to block our mutual interest,” Erdogan said, as if also acknowledging their differences in various conflicts in the region.

He criticized the EastMed gas pipeline project planned by Cyprus, Greece and Israel in the Mediterranean Sea.

“No project that excludes our country in the Eastern Mediterranean has the chance of being realized in economic, legal, diplomatic terms,” he said.

He added that Turkey has called on the parties to turn EastMed into “an area of cooperation not conflict.”

TurkStream starts in Anapa on the Russian coast and then runs more than 930 kilometres under the Black Sea before reaching Kiyikoy in Turkey, bypassing Ukraine on the way.

Discussions on TurkStream were shelved after Turkey shot down a Russian fighter jet near the Turkish-Syrian border in November 2015. Ties were mended half a year later, and construction on TurkStream started in May 2017.

In December, TurkStream was one of two Russian pipelines sanctioned under the omnibus US National Defense Authorization Act.

In separate talks before the opening, Erdogan and Putin discussed the growing uncertainty in the region, including in Syria and Iraq, where they support opposing sides, and escalating tensions between Iran and the United States.

Putin arrived in Turkey late Tuesday after a surprise visit to Damascus to meet Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Ankara has long supported the rebels fighting to oust al-Assad.

Moscow and Ankara have managed to reach agreements on ceasefires and joint troop patrols. But the situation in the north-western Syrian province of Idlib – where the Syrian government, supported by Russian air power, has intensified its bombardments – is a flashpoint issue.

Erdogan recently said that the violence in Idlib was pushing more than 300,000 refugees to Turkey’s border with Syria.

In Libya, Turkey supports the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) and has gradually started sending military units, while Russia backs the rival administration based in eastern Libya and led by military strongman Khalifa Haftar.

In its pivot to Moscow, Turkey angered its NATO allies last year by purchasing the advanced S-400 surface-to-air missile system from Russia despite the threat of US sanctions.