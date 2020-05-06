EPP reaffirms support for EU enlargement with Western Balkans

Strasbourg, 6 May 2020 (MIA) – The European People’s Party (EPP) has reaffirmed its support for a credible Western Balkans enlargement and EU accession perspective at the leaders meeting chaired by EPP leader Donald Tusk, MIA reports from Brussels.

“The Croatian EU Presidency sent a strong signal of support to the Western Balkans countries. It is thanks to the efforts and determination of Croatia’s Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic that the EU remains true to its word and is committed to future of the region,” EPP tweeted after the meeting.

The party says it is united in the fight against Covid-19.

“We stand in solidarity with the Western Balkans, our closest partners, geographically, historically, culturally and economically. When we face challenges together, we overcome them together,” says EPP.