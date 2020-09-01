Epidemiological situation in North Macedonia stable, says Health Minister Filipche

Skopje, 1 September 2020 (MIA) – According to the Public Health Institute’s latest weekly report for August 24-30, a total of 9,944 COVID-19 tests were carried out in North Macedonia and 666 new cases were registered in 29 cities throughout the country, a 20.6% decrease compared to the previous week. The majority of new patients were registered in Skopje-209, Health Minister Venko Filipce told a press briefing on Tuesday.

“Less than 20 patients were recorded in 23 cities, seven less than the previous week. Only 6.7% of total people tested were positive for COVID-19, which is a 0.8% decrease compared to the previous week,” the Minister noted.

He added that a total of 71 coronavirus patients were admitted for hospital treatment in the past week, 40.3% less than the week before.

Filipche stressed that only a few adult patients are still being treated at the hospital in Kozle, which will soon admit only child patients.

Moreover, the Health Minister noted, a total of 35 coronavirus patients from 13 cities died in the past week. Of these, 29 suffered from comorbidities.

“Thus, we can conclude that the epidemiological situation in the country is stable,” Filippiche told the press conference.