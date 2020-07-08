EPI: Future MPs should revisit Law on Protection against Discrimination

Skopje, 8 July 2020 (MIA) — Future members of Parliament should revisit, as soon as possible, the Law on the Prevention and Protection against Discrimination, which was repealed by the Constitutional Court, urges the European Policy Institute.

The think tank together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Helsinki Commission for Human Rights on Wednesday organized an event to present the report of the EU Agency for Fundamental Rights (FRA).

Simonida Kacarska, who heads the institute, said the law is not merely something requested from the European Union, but it is necessary for us as a country.

“[The law] is a necessity for us,” said Kacarska, “to be able to fulfill the criteria set by Chapter 19 on social policy [and employment] and Chapter 23 [on judiciary and fundamental rights].”

Other laws that need to be implemented are the one on social protection as well as the inclusive aspects of the Law on Primary Education, she highlighted.

Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov said he regretted that the crucial law was not in force, noting that a political commitment would be demonstrated after Parliament was constructed for the law to be adopted again.

Released on June 11, the FRA's Fundamental Rights Report 2020 covers North Macedonia and Serbia in addition to the EU member countries and Great Britain.