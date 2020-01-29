0_Web_Top storiesBalkansBalkans.PortalSvet.Slajder

EP’s Sassoli: ‘Let’s give new political momentum to the enlargement process’

European Parliament President David Sassoli following the meeting of the speakers of the parliaments of the Western Balkans on Tuesday in Brussels urged on giving new impetus to the enlargement process by delivering concrete results.

Photo of Silvana Kochovska Silvana Kochovska 29 January 2020 10:13
