Environment ministry launches campaign to declare Osogovo Mountains a protected area

Skopje, 10 August 2020 (MIA) – The Ministry of Environment and Physical Planning, in cooperation with the Macedonian Ecological Society (MES), public enterprise National Forests and municipalities concerned are launching a campaign to declare the Osogovo Mountains a protected area, under slogan “Osogovo just the way we want it: clean, green and developed!”

“We are launching this four-week campaign towards informing the public on the benefits of declaring the Osogovo Mountains a protected area, the economic aspects and why Osogovo deserves and should be protected,” the ministry said in a press release.

The campaign will include the promotion of short videos and photo-testimonials from the Osogovo region, posts at social media regarding the future protected area, natural values, bio-diversity and specific interactions between nature and man, tourism, mountaineering, specific culture and tradition, and benefits from the area’s protection.

“The ministry, MES and PE National Forests urge municipalities in the area, NGOs, media, local businesses and all nature lovers to support this campaign by sharing content on their websites and social media, contributing to the process’ successful completion,” says the environment ministry.

Four public debates will also take place on briefing stakeholders over the draft-decision to declare part of the Osogovo Mountains as a protected area, including parts of Kruva Palanka, Kratovo, Probishtip, Cheshinovo Obleshevo, Kochani and Makedonska Kamenica municipalities.

The campaign is supported by the Nature Conservation Programme in North Macedonia of the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC), coordinated by Farmahem-Skopje.