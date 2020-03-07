0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Entry of migrants not allowed, country transit no long an option

A state of crisis has been declared, army and police forces have increased at the southern border. entry of migrants will not be allowed because this is a policy of all regional countries, said Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski on Saturday.

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 7 March 2020 13:05
