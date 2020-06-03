Entry in North Macedonia upon presenting negative PCR test

Skopje, 3 June 2020 (MIA) – The Ministry of Interior said Wednesday that Macedonian nationals and foreigners with regulated stay in the country must, upon entry in North Macedonia, present a negative PCR test done within the previous 72 hours.

The persons will then sign a Statement on mandatory 14-day self-isolation, with representatives of the State Sanitary and Health Inspectorate drafting a Decision on health supervision and home self-isolation, while members of the Ministry of Interior control the Decision’s enforcement.

Macedonian nationals or foreigners with regulated stay in the country, who will not present a valid PCR test, will be transferred from the border crossing to a 14-day state-hosted quarantine, the Ministry of Interior said in a press release.

These persons can take a PCR test, at their request, and if it comes back negative, they sign a Statement on mandatory 14-day self-isolation, including the days spent in state-hosted quarantine.