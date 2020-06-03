0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderSociety

Entry in North Macedonia upon presenting negative PCR test

The Ministry of Interior said Wednesday that Macedonian nationals and foreigners with regulated stay in the country must, upon entry in North Macedonia, present a negative PCR test done within the previous 72 hours.

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 3 June 2020 17:04

Skopje, 3 June 2020 (MIA) – The Ministry of Interior said Wednesday that Macedonian nationals and foreigners with regulated stay in the country must, upon entry in North Macedonia, present a negative PCR test done within the previous 72 hours.

The persons will then sign a Statement on mandatory 14-day self-isolation, with representatives of the State Sanitary and Health Inspectorate drafting a Decision on health supervision and home self-isolation, while members of the Ministry of Interior control the Decision’s enforcement.

Macedonian nationals or foreigners with regulated stay in the country, who will not present a valid PCR test, will be transferred from the border crossing to a 14-day state-hosted quarantine, the Ministry of Interior said in a press release.

These persons can take a PCR test, at their request, and if it comes back negative, they sign a Statement on mandatory 14-day self-isolation, including the days spent in state-hosted quarantine.

Back to top button
Close
Close